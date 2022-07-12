Remembering Monty Norman, the man behind the James Bond theme

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Remembering British composer Monty Norman, who died yesterday at the age of 94. His most notable work is this...

(SOUNDBITE OF THE JOHN BARRY SEVEN AND ORCHESTRA'S "THE JAMES BOND THEME")

INSKEEP: ...The "James Bond" theme song. He wrote the spy theme in 1962 for the first 007 film starring the late Sean Connery. And it went on to be used in 25 Bond movies, from "Dr. No" to "Diamonds Are Forever" to "No Time To Die." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.