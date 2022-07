In Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on Wednesday, after a weekend of demonstrations over food and fuel shortages where at least 34 people were injured.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Menaka Indrakumar, a reporter based in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

