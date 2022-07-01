Underwater noise pollution is disturbing ocean life, researchers say

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Ever been to a club or a loud party with friends? You wind up leaning in and screaming at each other just to be heard. Researchers say that's what it's like all the time underwater now, thanks to human-made noise pollution. Whales, seals, porpoises and other marine mammals need their keen hearing for communication and also for finding food. But it's being damaged by a wide range of constant, loud sound. So the next time you're in the ocean, make good choices and (whispering) use low-pitched voices.

