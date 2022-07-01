As public confidence in the Supreme Court wanes, questions about its legitimacy rise

Public approval of the Supreme Court has dropped to a historic low. A recent Gallup poll, taken before last week’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, found only a quarter of Americans had confidence in the court.

A different poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist shows a majority of Americans believe the ruling was politically motivated.

Ian Millhiser, the author of two books on the Supreme Court and senior correspondent at Vox, explains why he considers the Court, “one of the chief architects of America’s democratic decline.”

