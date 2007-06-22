It's Never Too Hot in the Kitchen for Dessert

It's summertime, and the kitchen is too hot for big-time baking. Still, there are hungry mouths watering for something sweet — and ice cream just won't cut it for everyone.

Cookbook author and master baker Dorie Greenspan shares with Michele Norris some ideas from her book Baking: From My Home to Yours. The desserts are quick and easy, take advantage of summer's bounty of fruit, travel or store well, and, of course, are drop-dead delicious.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.