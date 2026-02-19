Rudy Macklin, Remembering Jesse Jackson, Mark Ballard

Former LSU basketball, NBA player, and director of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports Rudy Macklin joins us on his birthday to give his thoughts on the current state of LSU athletics and also the latest in physical fitness throughout the state. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster reflects on the life of former Xavier President Norman Francis, Civil Rights activist Jesse Jackson, and actor Robert Duvall. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks various local and national political topics including the recent deaths of Jesse Jackson and Norman Francis and also the upcoming primary election.

