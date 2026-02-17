Brad Williams, Elbert Guillory, Mike Wolf, Steve Berry

Comedian Brad Williams talks "The Tall Tales Tour". For dates and tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/brad-williams-the-tall-tales-tour-baton-rouge-louisiana-02-19-2026/event/1B0062C5B97F4998. Republican and former Louisiana State Senator Elbert Guillory is joined by Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf to discuss various political topics including the latest with Pres. Trump and upcoming elections and the candidates. Author Steve Berry talks his latest work, "The Devil's Bible".

Brad Williams .mp3 Listen • 11:00

Elbert Guillory and Mike Wolf 0217.mp3 Listen • 23:27