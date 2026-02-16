Albert Samuels, Dayne Sherman, Paul Groves, Jonathan Tepper

Southern University Political Science Professor Albert Samuels is joined by Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman to discuss various local and national topics including upcoming elections and their candidates as well as the latest with Pres. Trump. Grammy-award winning operatic tenor and general director of Opera Louisiane Paul Groves talks the upcoming "Sing & Swing" event. For more information, visit https://www.operalouisiane.com/. Capitalist and author Jonathan Tepper talks his latest work, "Shooting Up".

