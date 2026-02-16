© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Talk Louisiana

Albert Samuels, Dayne Sherman, Paul Groves, Jonathan Tepper

Published February 16, 2026 at 10:05 AM CST

Southern University Political Science Professor Albert Samuels is joined by Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman to discuss various local and national topics including upcoming elections and their candidates as well as the latest with Pres. Trump. Grammy-award winning operatic tenor and general director of Opera Louisiane Paul Groves talks the upcoming "Sing & Swing" event. For more information, visit https://www.operalouisiane.com/. Capitalist and author Jonathan Tepper talks his latest work, "Shooting Up".

Albert Samuels and Dayne Sherman 0216.mp3
Paul Groves 0216.mp3
Jonathan Tepper .mp3

Talk Louisiana