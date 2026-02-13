General Russell Honore, John Miller, Denny McLain

Retired lieutenant general and founder of the GreenARMY General Russel Honore comments on various topics including the pardoning of Billy Cannon, the upcoming primary election, and the latest on Trump and EPA's Power. Louisiana developer John Miller speaks on the airlines and the idea of a hub in New Orleans. MLB legend Denny McLain reflects on the life and times of MLB left-hand pitcher Mickey Lolich amid his recent death.

