Fred Dent, Dadrius Lanus, Donald Andrews

Published February 11, 2026 at 10:13 AM CST

Financial advisor Fred Dent joins for his monthly visit and speaks on the market one year into the current administration. The Louisiana Democratic Party's executive director Dadrius Lanus discusses the current state of the democratic party in Louisiana and the upcoming November general election. Dean of Southern Business school Donald Andrews talks academia and innovations at the Southern Business School.

