Fred Dent, Dadrius Lanus, Donald Andrews

Financial advisor Fred Dent joins for his monthly visit and speaks on the market one year into the current administration. The Louisiana Democratic Party's executive director Dadrius Lanus discusses the current state of the democratic party in Louisiana and the upcoming November general election. Dean of Southern Business school Donald Andrews talks academia and innovations at the Southern Business School.

Fred Dent 02112026.mp3 Listen • 14:13

Dadrius Lanus.mp3 Listen • 18:47