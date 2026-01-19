Patrick Sloan-Turner, Dr. Ellen Braaten, Dr. Don Johnson

The Advocate's Patrick Sloan-Turner speaks on various local topics including the latest with CATS ongoing indictment and also the LSU arena tax. Psychologist, researcher, speaker, and author Dr. Ellen Braaten talks the importance and impact of her work with children with learning and attention issues. Section 1, Division B of the Louisiana 19th Judicial District Court judge and court of appeal candidate Dr. Donald Johnson remembers the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and also speaks on his plans as judge for the new year.

Patrick Sloan Turner 0119.mp3 Listen • 10:58

Ellen Braaten 0119.mp3 Listen • 9:58