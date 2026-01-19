© 2026
Talk Louisiana

Patrick Sloan-Turner, Dr. Ellen Braaten, Dr. Don Johnson

Published January 19, 2026 at 10:06 AM CST

The Advocate's Patrick Sloan-Turner speaks on various local topics including the latest with CATS ongoing indictment and also the LSU arena tax. Psychologist, researcher, speaker, and author Dr. Ellen Braaten talks the importance and impact of her work with children with learning and attention issues. Section 1, Division B of the Louisiana 19th Judicial District Court judge and court of appeal candidate Dr. Donald Johnson remembers the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and also speaks on his plans as judge for the new year.

