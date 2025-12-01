Jan Risher, Fred Mulhern, Dr. Chloe Carmichael, James Linden Hogg

The Advocate's Jan Risher comments on the latest in local news. Editorial cartoonist Fred Mulhern talks his career throughout the years and also the world of editorial cartoons. Clinical psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael speaks on her latest work, "Can I Say That". Musician and author James Linden Hogg talks their latest works as well as upcoming holiday performances.

Jane Risher.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Fred Mulhearn.mp3 Listen • 9:59

Dr Chloe Carmichael.mp3 Listen • 11:59