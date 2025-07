President and CEO of Investar Bank John D'Angelo speaks on his start in the banking world and also comments on the possible implications of tariffs and trade. Reporter for WAFB Liam Combs talks his visit to Kerrville, Texas following the tragic flood. The Advocate's Mark Ballard comments on various political topics including the Epstein files, Pres. Trump, and cuts to public broadcasting.

John DAngelo.mp3 Listen • 17:34

Liam Combs.mp3 Listen • 8:33