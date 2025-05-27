Faye Williams, Dr. Mark Posner, Patrick Martin, Hannah Amoroso

Entrepreneur, civic leader, and activist Faye Williams talks five years since the murder of George Floyd and also the Trump administration thus far. Urologist Dr. Mark Posner gives insight into Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. Member of the EBR Parish School Board System Patrick Martin is joined by "Start School Later" head Hannah Amoroso to speak on the pilot program regarding later start times for EBR public schools and the latest with St. George.

