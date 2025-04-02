© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Monday 3/31 6pm: WRKF's FM/HD signals are operating normally following prior tower maintenance. Further disruptions are expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Talk Louisiana

Fred Dent, Melissa Flournoy, John Milkovich, Gwen Palagi

Published April 2, 2025 at 11:24 AM CDT

Financial advisor Fred Dent talks the newly enacted tariffs and the effects on the markets. Former state lawmaker, cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana, and Democrat Melissa Flournoy is joined by former member of the Louisiana State Senate and Republican John Milkovich talks various political topics from both sides of the aisle. Baton Rouge Gallery Director of Development Gwen Palagi details the upcoming events from the Baton Rouge Gallery.

Fred Dent 0402.mp3
Melissa Flournoy John Milkovich.mp3
Gwen Palagi.mp3

Talk Louisiana