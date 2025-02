Founder & managing director at ReBirth Brands Jordan Piazza talks his restaurant "The Colonel's Club" and the impact from Covid on the restaurant industry five years later. Metro councilman for District 5 Darryl Hurst comments on various local political topics including funding for the library. Musician Gary Lewis reflects on his life and times.

