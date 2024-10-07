George Sells, Whitney Vann, Nick Laborde, Joseph Orgeron

Veteran anchorman George Sells is joined by TV personality Whitney Vann to remember Baton Rouge therapist Nick Abraham and also to talk the impact of the media has on political news including the upcoming presidential election. Candidate for the Public Service Commission - District 2 Nick Laborde gives insight into his campaign and candidacy. Louisiana State Representative Joseph Orgeron talks House Bill 300.

George Sells and Whitney Vann.mp3 Listen • 29:59

Nick Laborde.mp3 Listen • 5:19