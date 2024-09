Columnist and writer Quin Hillyer talks the upcoming presidential election and it's candidates and also comments on last night's debate. Meteorologist Bill Jacquemin gives an update on Hurricane Francine. Associate AD of NIL & Strategic Initiatives Taylor Jacobs talks the world of NIL and it's impact on college athletes and also the new Amazon series, "The Money Game".

