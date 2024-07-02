Mary Stein, Hillar Moore, Faye Williams

Assistant Library Director at East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein talks what's going on at the library on this upcoming 4th of July holiday. District attorney Hillar Moore gives an update on crime in comparison to last year, thoughts on the recent concealed carry law, drugs, truancy, and other community issues. Entrepreneur, civic leader, and activist Faye Williams speaks on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding presidential immunity.

Mary Stein.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Hillar Moore.mp3 Listen • 21:59