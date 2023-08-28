© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Alex Martin, Fairleigh Jackson, Ana Homayoun

Published August 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT

Chief Print and Writing Editor at The Wall Street Journal Alex Martin speaks on the lay of the land in regards to NYC politics as well as his colleague's detainment in Russia. Executive Director of Preserve Louisiana Fairleigh Jackson gives an update on public schools amid the bus driver shortage. Writer Ana Homayoun talks her latest work, "Erasing the Finish Line".

Talk Louisiana