Talk Louisiana

Billy Nungesser, Molly Ryan, Mike Wolf, Darrell Glasper, Troy Hebert

Published August 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT

Lt. Gov of Louisiana Billy Nungesser speaks on the upcoming election and his candidacy for lieutenant governor as well as crime and tourism throughout the state. WRKF and WWNO Capital Access Reporter Molly Ryan talks briefly on the insurance crisis throughout Louisiana. Libertarian lawyer Mike Wolf is joined by former metro councilman and Republican Darrell Glasper and also former state representative Troy Hebert to discuss the upcoming governor's election and it's candidates.

