Financial advisor Fred Dent gives a review of the 2023 markets and what is to come. Reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator Piper Hutchinson is joined by LSU English professor Kevin Cope to discuss the recent firing of Marcus Venable. Louisiana Attorney General and candidate for governor Jeff Landry talks his candidacy and campaign.

Fred Dent.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Piper Hutchinson and Kevin Cope.mp3 Listen • 22:02