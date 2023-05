President at Louisiana AFL-CIO Louis Reine speaks on the rejection of the minimum wage as well as the state of labor in Louisiana. Musician, singer, producer, and friend of the great Frank Sinatra Tony Oppedisano remembers Sinatra on the twenty-fifth year of his passing. Author Ruta Sepetys talks her latest work, "You the Story".

Louis Reine.mp3 Listen • 18:18

Tony O.mp3 Listen • 21:40