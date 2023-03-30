Alex Mar, Bryan McClinton, Davis Miller, Jim Engster

Documentary filmmaker and writer Alex Mar speaks on the 1985 murder of Ruth Pelke by referencing her book, "Seventy Times Seven". Louisiana Department of Wild Life and Fisheries Bryan McClinton talks the Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program. Author Davis Miller reflects on the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali and the upcoming opera "Approaching Ali". For more information, visit https://www.operalouisiane.com/tickets. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster discusses various topics including the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan and the recent Nashville shooting.

Alex Mar.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Bryan McClinton.mp3 Listen • 5:53

Davis Miller.mp3 Listen • 16:07