Talk Louisiana

Tuesday, November 22nd: Lewis Unglesby, Joseph McBride, Molly Buchmann

Published November 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST
Attorney Lewis Unglesby talks what's going on in the legal world and also comments on the new NIL world and the 1986 assassination his former client, Barry Seal. Film historian, biographer, screenwriter, author and educator Joseph McBride talks John F. Kennedy on the 59th anniversary of his assassination. Artistic director of BR Ballet Theatre Molly Buchmann talks several upcoming events. For more information, visit https://batonrougeballet.org/.

