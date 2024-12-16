© 2024
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

More school bus workers join union; new podcast celebrates Terrebonne Parish; Cajun Christmas music

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:25 PM CST
Fletcher Community College Chancellor Kristine Strickland interviewing Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, for podcast, “Bridging the Bayou.”
Fletcher Community College Chancellor Kristine Strickland interviewing Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, for podcast, “Bridging the Bayou.”

A second group of Baton Rouge-area school bus workers, this time in Zachary, recently voted to join a union.

They include bus drivers, mechanics and other student transportation workers employed by one of the nation’s largest student transportation companies.

The union, a local chapter of Amalgamated Transit Union, already represents some other local public transit workers.

Charles Lussier, an education reporter for The Advocate, tells us what these workers are fighting for.

A new podcast out of Fletcher Technical Community College, in Terrebonne Parish, dives into the heart of the Bayou Region. Dubbed “Bridging the Bayou,” the series highlights the people, industries and community efforts driving growth and transformation in South Louisiana.

Podcast host and chancellor at Fletcher Community College, Kristine Strickland, joins us for more on the show and its mission.

The holiday season is upon us, and it feels like everywhere you go, there’s Christmas music. And in recent years, musicians have found creative ways to adapt these traditional songs for new genres.

Back in 2012, NPR’s David Greene spoke with country musician Sammy Kershaw, about his Cajun-inspired Christmas album.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
