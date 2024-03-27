© 2024
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Lawmakers consider tuition money for parents; Newt Gingrich donates political records to Tulane

By Adam Vos
Published March 27, 2024 at 11:14 AM CDT
Tulane Unviersity's library team poses next to the newly-donated Newt Gingrich political records.
Tulane University
Tulane Unviersity's library team poses next to the newly-donated Newt Gingrich political records.

Lawmakers in Baton Rouge are debating a bill that would create a voucher-like program that gives public money to parents to pay for private education. More than a dozen states offer some form of education savings accounts.

Aubri Juhasz, WWNO/WRKF education reporter, joins Louisiana Considered to discuss lawmakers' universal proposal.

Tulane University’s Louisiana Research Collection is the new recipient of a trove of congressional papers from Newt Gingrich, former U.S. House speaker and a Tulane graduate. The donation amounts to more than 3,450 boxes of papers and materials from his 20 years in Congress and his 40-year political career.

Lindsay Cronk, dean of libraries at Tulane University, walks us through the materials and what they tell us about a big stretch of American political history.

March is colorectal cancer awareness month. A group of doctors and medical stakeholders are sounding the alarm about Louisiana’s status as the fifth-deadliest state for this type of cancer.

Dr. John Lyons, surgical oncologist for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, shares the potential drivers of high rates of the disease and tips for prevention.

___

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

