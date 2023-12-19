Bringing tablets into jail; “undie” rock show comes to NOLA; new research on school choice

Last month, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson announced plans to upgrade jail communication services by offering tablets to people incarcerated at the Orleans Justice Center. Under the plan, anyone held at the jail would be allowed to use the devices to contact doctors, lawyers and loved ones on the outside.

Verite News’ Bobbi-Jeanne Misick joins us for more on why the sheriff believes offering the technology will reduce violence.

An outrageous holiday show returns to Le Petit Theatre in the French Quarter. The New York-based group The Skivvies are headed to the Crescent City for their Best in Snow “undie” rock performance.

Musicians Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley tell us what’s on deck for their show full of holiday mash-up songs.

We’re in the midst of New Orleans’ annual public school enrollment process, and it’s pretty complicated. The city has the only all-charter school system in the country. And there’s no neighborhood zoning, which means children can attend pretty much any school. That leaves families with a lot to sort through.

To learn more about the city’s school choice policies and who they benefit, education reporter Aubri Juhasz spoke to Jon Valant, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who conducted research as part of the Education Research Alliance for New Orleans.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!