New grant to study maternal mortality; reflections from France’s outgoing consulate general

Tulane University, Ochsner Health and the nonprofit RH Impact were awarded a seven-year $16.5 million grant in August to research Louisiana’s high maternal mortality rate. The money will help establish the Southern Center for Maternal Health Equity, which will aim to research and find solutions for pregnancy-related complications and deaths.

Dr. Joseph Biggio , OB-GYN and system chair for the Maternal Fetal Medicine department at Ochsner, and Carmen Green , vice president of research and strategy at RH Impact, tell us more about the grant and the research projects it will support.

Nathalie Beras stepped down as consulate general of France in Louisiana in August after nearly two years in New Orleans. During her tenure, she fostered French language and culture learning programs at schools and universities and orchestrated a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Beras joins us to discuss her experiences in Louisiana and what she hopes will be her legacy.

If you own a home in Louisiana, you probably pay more for homeowners insurance than you would almost anywhere else in the country. The Louisiana Department of Insurance is in charge of regulating those rates, and after almost 16 years with the same commissioner, the department is about to see some change.

Statehouse reporter Molly Ryan spoke with Louisiana Considered’s Bob Pavlovich about the state’s new insurance commissioner, Tim Temple, and how he says he’ll tackle the state’s insurance crisis.

