On 50th anniversary of the UpStairs Lounge Fire, a look at LGBTQ+ history in New Orleans

It’s Pride Month, and in Louisiana and around the world, there are all sorts of parades, concerts and events that celebrate LGBTQ+ identities.But in New Orleans, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the UpStairs Lounge Fire, when arson took the lives of 32 people at a gay bar in the French Quarter. No one was ever convicted of this crime. This year a coalition of local organizations, spearheaded by the LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana, will present a weekend of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the tragic 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire.

Frank Perez, executive director for the LGBT+ Archives Project of Louisiana and local historian, tells us more about this event and highlights key moments in queer history in the Crescent City.

