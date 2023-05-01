A look at the two Louisiana bills targeting LGBTQ+ youth rights in schools

Last Thursday, the Louisiana House Education Committee approved House Bills 466 and 81, which would ban discussions of gender and sexual identities in Louisiana schools and force teachers to use the names and pronouns on their students’ birth certificates. Modeled after the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida, this bill was passed with a 7-5 vote and will now be sent to the full House.

The Baton Rouge Advocate’s James Finn has been reporting this story. He joins us today for more.

Many passing by the University Lakes near the LSU campus in Baton Rouge have been puzzled about what’s happening with plans to restore the group of six bodies of water. Heavy equipment moved into the area last summer, but left no signs of visible change to the lakes full of sediment buildup and algae overgrowth.

President and CEO of the LSU Foundation Robert Stuart joins us today with an update.

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival kicked off last weekend, and this year’s lineup features performers like Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Dead & Company, and other A-List stars.

But back in 2006, musicians who took the stage sang songs of damage, destruction, and resilience in the first Jazz Fest since Hurricane Katrina. Music journalist Ashley Kahn reported this story for NPR over 17 years ago. Today, we give it a second listen.

