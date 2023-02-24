The latest on the recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Organizers fighting to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell claim they have enough signatures to move forward. But where the recall effort goes from here has yet to be determined. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace gives us an update, and tells us what could happen next.

February is not only Black History Month, but also brings the one hundred and third anniversary of the founding of baseball’s Negro Leagues. Before baseball was integrated, the Negro League was where baseball players of color participated in America’s pastime.

But while some of the most well remembered Negro League teams were in Kansas City, Indianapolis, and Newark, New Orleans has a rich history of Negro League teams that has often been overlooked. Last year, President of the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Bob Kendrick, joined us for more on Louisiana Black baseball history. Today, we hear an encore of this conversation.

When you hear the word Amish, you’re probably picturing a lot of things but not the Louisiana Bayou. But right now Amish volunteers are in Louisiana, rebuilding homes destroyed by hurricanes long after most other aid has left. As the Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha reports, the trips have led to cross country connections over hardship, food and faith.

