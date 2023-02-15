New podcast ‘Discarded’ highlights how plastic manufacturing transformed one Louisiana community

During the 2022 Carnival season, 1,150 tons of trash associated with Mardi Gras were sent to the landfill in just 11 days. This year, the City of New Orleans has partnered with various nonprofits to launch a new recycling initiative known as RecycleDat!

Anna Nguyen, Public Engagement Director for NOLA Ready, and Greg Nichols, Deputy Chief Resilience Officer for the New Orleans Office of Resilience & Sustainability, tell us more about creating a more environmentally-friendly Mardi Gras.

'Discarded,' a new podcast from Lemonada Media, explores the way that plastic manufacturing has shaped the lives – and the health – of the residents of Louisiana’s St. James Parish. Podcast host and Emmy-award winning journalist Gloria Riviera tells us more about this new investigative series and the community activists who are featured.

More than 100 years ago, a school was founded near Montgomery, Alabama with the goal of rehabilitating Black children who got in trouble with the law. But the children faced abuse and were sentenced to hard labor. The new podcast 'Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children' digs into this largely untold story. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick sat down with podcast host Josie Duffy Rice for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!