From Kwanzaa bike rides to Chanukah parades, here’s how to celebrate the holidays in Louisiana

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Between a menorah parade and a Southern Fried Chanukah a cappella concert, there’s plenty of ways to celebrate the festival of lights in New Orleans. Louisiana Considered’s Managing Producer Alana Schreiber speaks with Caitrin Gladow, senior director of marketing and communications for the Jewish Federation of New Orleans, to learn more about this week’s events.

Kwanzaa is just around the corner, and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate in Louisiana. Shukrani Gray, the African American Resource Collection, Equity and Inclusion Librarian at New Orleans Public Library, tells us about the upcoming Kwanzaa bike ride, the Kwanzaa booklists, and gives us some more historical background on the cultural holiday.

But first, thousands of Cameroonians have flocked to the US in recent years to seek asylum. And many have wound up in Deep South detention centers. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick has spent a year investigating the experience of these asylum seekers with Type Investigations. She discusses what she’s learned with Cody Short of WBHM in Birmingham

