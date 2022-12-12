U.S. Rep. Troy Carter discusses new position of leadership in Congressional Black Caucus

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Here's what it featured:

At the end of November, Louisiana's U.S. Rep. Troy Carter was elected to serve as the Congressional Black Caucus’ Second Vice-Chair – the body’s third-most senior position. He joins Louisiana Considered’s Managing Producer Alana Schreiber to discuss taking on this significant role in his sophomore term.

The holidays are just around the corner – and so is the potential for another COVID-19 surge. Dr. Catherine O'Neal, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine and Infectious Disease at LSU Health Sciences Center in Baton Rouge, joins us for more on the latest tools for COVID safety.

But first, on Saturday, Baton Rouge environmental activist Davante Lewis soundly defeated three-term incumbent Lambert Boissiere III to become the Public Service Commissioner for Louisiana’s 3rd district. WRKF’s Capital Access reporter Paul Braun tells us about the state’s first openly LGBTQ Black elected official.

