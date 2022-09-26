'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana

Today on Louisiana Considered: Find out when and where you can adopt a pet during the upcoming “Empty the Shelters” event. We also hear about the race to take over State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s former seat, and look back on a conversation about Southern Jewish history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Pet adoption fees will be reduced at six animal shelters in Louisiana during the first week of October as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s nationwide "Empty the Shelters" event. BISSELL marketing specialist Brittany Schlacter and director of operations for the Northshore Humane Society Alex Coogan tell us more about the importance of animal rescue and adoption.

But first, we discuss the upcoming election. All eyes will be on the congressional midterms this fall. But reports indicate that State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s abrupt departure from the legislature will set up an intriguing special election this fall that will pit two well-known progressive politicians — Mandie Landry and Royce Duplessis — against each other. Capitol Access reporter Paul Braun gives us a preview of this upcoming election.

Sunday’s sunset marked the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. As people of the Jewish faith gather for services or simply reflect on the past year, we wanted to look back at a discussion on the South’s deep and dynamic Jewish history.

Back in June, Louisiana Considered Managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke with Kenneth Hoffman, executive director of the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, just ahead of their grand opening celebration. Today we give that conversation a second listen.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson . Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!