Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General

Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

Following the revelation that her first-class flight to Paris cost tens of thousands of dollars, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is now faced with a City Council that wants to dock her pay. And if that wasn’t enough, the New Orleans Office of Inspector General recently launched an investigation into a nonprofit organization that she created, Forward Together New Orleans, calling for more transparency regarding how funding dollars are spent.

A busy week in politics means that it’s time to talk with the Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace . She joins us for more on Cantrell’s recent bad press and what the impacts might be.

In August, Nancy Davis made national headlines after she was denied an abortion in Louisiana despite carrying a fetus with no brain or skull that would not survive birth. In early September, Davis finally received the procedure in New York. WWNO public health reporter Rosemary Westwood spoke with Davis and her attorney, Ben Crump, about what she has been through, and why she’s sharing her story.

Members of Louisiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are watching their beloved homeland disappear due to climate change. We listen to a piece from StoryCorps in which tribal members reflect on the vanishing coastline that is threatening the land they’ve lived on for generations.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

