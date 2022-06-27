​​Breaking down the legal fight over Louisiana's abortion trigger laws

For the last few months, public health reporter Rosemary Westwood's new podcast BANNED has been following the increasing restrictions on abortion in the Gulf South by zeroing in on Mississippi’s last abortion clinic, the Pink House. On Friday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rosemary traveled back to the Pink House to hear how providers are responding. She joins us today for more.

However, providers aren’t the only ones reacting to the news. Almost as soon as cellphones lit up with push notifications on the Supreme Court decision, social media pages erupted with information on abortion rights protests all around the country – including right here in Louisiana. Managing producer Alana Schreiber attended one of those protests last Friday in New Orleans where she spoke to an OB-GYN, a representative from Planned Parenthood, and New Orleans city councilmember Lesli Harris.

But almost as soon as Louisiana’s trigger laws to ban and criminalize abortion kicked in, a district court blocked them. WRKF’s Capital Access reporter Paul Braun joins us to discuss the recent lawsuit and the mounting questions on the future of abortion and birth control access in the state.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

