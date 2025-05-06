Real ID FAQ: What to know if you live in Louisiana

Does your Louisiana driver’s license have a star on it? If not, you may have trouble boarding your next flight.

Starting Wednesday, travelers ages 18 and older must show a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or other accepted ID to pass through TSA checkpoints at U.S. airports. Standard driver’s licenses that don’t meet REAL ID requirements will no longer be accepted.

A REAL ID will also be required to enter certain federal buildings.

If you plan to travel soon, here’s what you should know to avoid delays or issues.

What is a REAL ID?

A REAL ID is a state-issued driver's license or ID card that meets higher security standards set by the federal government under the 2005 REAL ID Act, which was recommended by the 9/11 Commission to standardize identification nationwide. These cards are designed to be more secure and better protect against fraud and counterfeiting.

In Louisiana, REAL ID cards have a gold circle with a white star in the upper right corner to show they meet federal security standards.

Where do I need a REAL ID?

All air travelers over 18 will need a federally compliant REAL ID or passport to pass through airport security and board domestic or international flights. REAL IDs will also be required to enter secure federal buildings, including courthouses, military bases and nuclear power plants.

What if I’m flying soon but don’t have a REAL ID yet?

If you're flying on or after May 7, and don't have a REAL ID, you can still fly domestically using a valid alternative form of identification, such as a U.S. passport or passport card. But those without valid identification could face delays, additional screening, or be denied access to the security checkpoint.

“We are expecting that there will be people coming through who won’t have ID,” said TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle. “If you are not in compliance and you don’t have any other forms of acceptable ID, you still may be able to fly, but we would recommend arriving early. Those passengers could face extra screening.”

According to the TSA, these forms of ID are accepted at airport security checkpoints:

State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

“You don’t want to do anything that’s going to introduce other delays into your screening experience, like having an oversized bottle of water or bottle of shampoo or anything that’s going to slow you down,” Mayle added. “So go ahead, give your carry-on bag an extra check and make sure you’re not bringing any prohibited items through that would delay you further.”

Do I need a REAL ID if I have a passport?

A U.S. passport meets REAL ID requirements, so if you have a valid passport, you won’t need a REAL ID to board domestic flights or access federal facilities.

Can a REAL ID replace a passport?

You’ll still need your passport for international travel. For domestic travel, one valid ID is required–either a REAL ID, a passport or another acceptable alternative.

How do I get a REAL ID?

Louisiana residents can upgrade to a REAL ID if their license doesn't have the star, or keep their current standard license. However, without the star, you won’t be able to board flightsor access certain federal buildings. And if you want to use your mobile driver’s license at the TSA checkpoint at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, it must be a REAL ID.

To get a REAL ID in Louisiana, visit an OMV field office or Public Tag Agent location. Residents can also obtain Real IDs from title and notary offices. You’ll need to have documentation proving your identity, date of birth and legal status. To find out which documents you need to bring, use the state’s REAL ID Expert (LOUIE) or view a list of acceptable documents on the OMV website.

REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs cost the same as standard ones—$32.25, or $18.75 for drivers age 70 and older.There’s no extra fee for a REAL ID if you’re renewing your license or getting a duplicate. But notary and title offices, and some OMV field offices may charge a service fee.