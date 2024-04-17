© 2024
Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Bill to remove gassing as execution method advances, constitutional convention talks begin

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Members of advocacy group Jews Against Gassing gather on the steps of the state Capitol on April 16, 2024, in support of a bill to remove nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method in Louisiana.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
Members of advocacy group Jews Against Gassing gather on the steps of the state Capitol on April 16, 2024, in support of a bill to remove nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method in Louisiana.

Lawmakers on a Senate committee advanced a bill to remove gassing, or nitrogen hypoxia, from the list of execution methods allowed under state law. Lawmakers just added that method along with electrocution earlier this year.

Sen. Katrina Jackson-Andrews, a Democrat, brought the bill at the request of a group called Jews Against Gassing. In a news conference on the steps of the state Capitol, the group thanked the committee and urged lawmakers to get the bill to the finish line.

In the House, lawmakers on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee discussed a bill calling for a constitutional convention to begin in late May. It was lawmakers’ first public discussion of the proposal.

An amendment to the bill changed the convention’s end date from July 15 to June 3. But delegates could vote to extend the convention if they need more time. The committee is not expected to vote on the bill until next week.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisiana State LegislatureConstitutional ConventionLouisiana Senate
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan