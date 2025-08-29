A train ride along the Gulf Coast for the first time since Katrina

It’s been 20 years since a train service along the Mississippi Coast from Mobile to New Orleans was possible. Hurricane Katrina put a stop to that service. But in August, the train finally came back.

On this week's episode, economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha takes the ride and stops at two locations along the Mississippi Coast to learn about the damage Katrina brought to the state and how it changed these communities two decades later.

