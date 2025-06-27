© 2025
Gulf States Gumbo
Louisiana gets serious about third-grade reading tests

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published June 27, 2025 at 11:26 AM CDT
Teaching assistant
Aubri Juhasz
/
WWNO
Teaching assistant X, works with a small group of third graders during summer school at Joseph C. Moscano Elementary in Metairie.

In this week’s episode, we share some good news from the region: our states are leading the way on third-grade reading skills, a vital benchmark that can be a positive sign for future success in school.

Mississippi was once at the bottom when it came to third grade reading levels. Now, it's close to the top. Alabama and Louisiana are climbing the ranks faster than other states, and Louisiana is implementing a new rule to make more gains.

Starting this year, students who don’t pass a reading test will be held back — a law already in place in Alabama and Mississippi. WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz takes us into a Louisiana classroom to tell us more about the initiative.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama.

This episode is hosted by sports and culture reporter Joseph King, who is also our social producer. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

Diamond, a third grader in Jefferson Parish, takes a practice reading test with her summer school teacher, Emily Gurtner.
Education
Can Louisiana’s third-grade reading law help kids catch up?
Aubri Juhasz
Nearly a quarter of third graders did not pass the state’s reading test on their first try. Many are now in summer school, preparing to take the test one final time.

