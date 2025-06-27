Louisiana gets serious about third-grade reading tests

In this week’s episode, we share some good news from the region: our states are leading the way on third-grade reading skills, a vital benchmark that can be a positive sign for future success in school.

Mississippi was once at the bottom when it came to third grade reading levels. Now, it's close to the top. Alabama and Louisiana are climbing the ranks faster than other states, and Louisiana is implementing a new rule to make more gains.

Starting this year, students who don’t pass a reading test will be held back — a law already in place in Alabama and Mississippi. WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz takes us into a Louisiana classroom to tell us more about the initiative.

This week’s Gulf States Gem : Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama.

