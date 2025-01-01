We know people around the country feel a deep connection to New Orleans, especially those who were displaced by Hurricane Katrina 20 years ago and never returned. For many, Katrina meant leaving home and becoming a stranger in a new place. It uprooted lives and scattered families, some permanently.

Many members of WWNO/WRKF and the Gulf States Newsroom live and work in New Orleans, and are active members of the community. We want to tell the city’s story not just through the lens of news headlines, but through lived experiences. We’re asking listeners from near and far to share love letters to the city. We want to center your voices, your memories and your love for the city, and reflect on what was lost, but also honor what has endured.

Whether you stayed in New Orleans to help rebuild, or had to start over somewhere else, we want to hear your story. What do you love most about this city? What did you leave behind—and what memories, traditions, or pieces of home did you carry with you?

You can submit your love letter in three ways:

Record a voice memo on your phone reading your letter and send it to tips@wwno.org. Don’t know how to record and send audio? This guide can help .

. Call the Gulf States Newsroom at 504-517-4926 and leave us a voicemail reading your letter

Or submit a written version using the form below

Let us know your name, age, where you’re from, and any other details you'd like to share.

If you respond, we may use your story on the air or online.