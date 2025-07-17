Summer radio on WRKF

As we reach the middle of our long Louisiana summer, we consider themes of summer leisure with special programs that explore travel, tourism, hobbies, and leisure reading.

Summer Reads

Sunday, July 20 at 8pm

To celebrate the time of year when it's worth trying to find time in a hammock with a good book, we feature some of the best conversations we have to remind listeners of the pleasures of reading during the long hot days of summer. Alison Stewart talks with Barbara Kingsolver; David Remnick talks with Lee Child; Vinson Cunningham talks with Esmeralda Santiago.

Tourists Behaving Badly

Sunday, August 3 at 8pm

In the midst of the summer travel season, we consider how tourists can shift the identity of a place. How does a famous Barcelona market change when it becomes filled with visitors? Is an influx of bachelorette parties cheapening Nashville’s culture? And what role does social media play in emboldening tourists in Bali?

Niche to Meet You: Every Hobby Has a Story

Sunday, August 10 at 8pm

This special takes you on a summer road trip through unexpected corners of American life, exploring niche interests both on-the-road and at home. We celebrate the joy and meaning found in hobbies and niche subcultures—those small, surprising passions that connect us and keep us grounded. This special introduces you to the benefits of hobbies by exploring little-known niche interests like Rubik’s speed cubing, competitive jigsaw puzzling, dog agility, regional cooking, and more. This program highlights how hobbies offer more than just fun—they foster connection, support mental and physical health, and provide a sense of purpose at any age.