Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Summer radio on WRKF

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published July 17, 2025 at 1:38 PM CDT
A cream-colored plaster or concrete rabbit-shaped lawn ornament sitting in a garden with tall grasses and a few purple-leafed plants.
Adam Vos

As we reach the middle of our long Louisiana summer, we consider themes of summer leisure with special programs that explore travel, tourism, hobbies, and leisure reading.

Summer Reads
Sunday, July 20 at 8pm

To celebrate the time of year when it's worth trying to find time in a hammock with a good book, we feature some of the best conversations we have to remind listeners of the pleasures of reading during the long hot days of summer. Alison Stewart talks with Barbara Kingsolver; David Remnick talks with Lee Child; Vinson Cunningham talks with Esmeralda Santiago.

Tourists Behaving Badly
Sunday, August 3 at 8pm

In the midst of the summer travel season, we consider how tourists can shift the identity of a place. How does a famous Barcelona market change when it becomes filled with visitors? Is an influx of bachelorette parties cheapening Nashville’s culture? And what role does social media play in emboldening tourists in Bali?

Niche to Meet You: Every Hobby Has a Story
Sunday, August 10 at 8pm

This special takes you on a summer road trip through unexpected corners of American life, exploring niche interests both on-the-road and at home. We celebrate the joy and meaning found in hobbies and niche subcultures—those small, surprising passions that connect us and keep us grounded. This special introduces you to the benefits of hobbies by exploring little-known niche interests like Rubik’s speed cubing, competitive jigsaw puzzling, dog agility, regional cooking, and more. This program highlights how hobbies offer more than just fun—they foster connection, support mental and physical health, and provide a sense of purpose at any age.
Inside WRKF
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
