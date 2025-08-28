© 2025
Labor Day on WRKF

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:41 AM CDT
A collection of hand tools hanging from a pegboard, evocative of the concept of labor.
Adam Vos

We talk about work and labor relations to celebrate Labor Day on WRKF.

What’s Wrong With Work?
Monday, September 1 at 12 noon

From To The Best of our Knowledge: It's not easy in America today to find work that matters, that’s meaningful, and that pays enough to live on. Which is the one thing we don’t talk about. What’s wrong with work — and how do we fix it?

The Fate of the Union
Monday, September 1 at 7pm

From Open Source: Throughout the 20th century, organized labor was a central feature of American life. Our guide, the historian Steve Fraser, asks what happened—between Roosevelt and Reagan, between the UAW and Uber?
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
