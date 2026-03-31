A bill ( HB 410 ) to require all parties to have knowledge that they are being recorded in Louisiana advanced from the House Civil Law Committee Monday. The bill was heavily amended to allow for only one party consent if the individual is recording illegal or unethical activity. The legislation will go before the full House for consideration.

A bill ( HB 966 ) to name a portion of Louisiana Highway 15 in Monroe after former President Barack Obama advanced from the House Transportation Committee on Monday. The bill will go before the full House.

There’s also legislation ( HB 221 ) that already advanced from the full House to name a new Mississippi River Bridge, if it receives a significant amount of federal funding after President Donald Trump. The bridge is expected to cost $3 billion to construct.

On Talk Louisiana with Jim Engster Monday, Republican Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said he’s opposed to naming the bridge after Trump.