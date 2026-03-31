Kherson, Ukraine: A hometown changed (Pt. 1)
Four years of Russia's all-out war on Ukraine have transformed not only Ukrainian cities but also how modern warfare is waged, in the first of this two-part story from Kherson.
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Four years of Russia's all-out war on Ukraine have transformed not only Ukrainian cities but also how modern warfare is waged, in the first of this two-part story from Kherson.
Copyright 2026 NPR