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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published March 24, 2026 at 3:40 AM CDT

Trump says the U.S. is negotiating an end to the war in Iran, postponing threatened strikes on its power plants, but Iran denies such talks happened; ICE agents were deployed to U.S. airports Monday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.