What Colorado is doing about vaccine policy
After RFK Jr. began overhauling the CDC, Colorado has taken vaccine policy into its own hands. It's going to follow the scientific recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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After RFK Jr. began overhauling the CDC, Colorado has taken vaccine policy into its own hands. It's going to follow the scientific recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Copyright 2026 NPR