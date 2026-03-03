Morning news brief
U.S. urges Americans across Middle East to leave as war with Iran intensifies, Congress expected to vote on Trump's war powers, voters head to polls for Senate primaries in North Carolina and Texas.
Copyright 2026 NPR
